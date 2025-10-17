Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,689 Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $128,072.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,918.67. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $3,372,645.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,043.38. This trade represents a 36.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $147.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

