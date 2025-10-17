Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 2,464 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $191.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day moving average is $164.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

