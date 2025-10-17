Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Lennar by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Lennar by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Lennar Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $122.74 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day moving average of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

