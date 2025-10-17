Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 119,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,894,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $663.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $677.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

