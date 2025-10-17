Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.16 Million Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 276,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,174,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in American Tower by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $191.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.93 and its 200-day moving average is $210.08. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

