Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. HSBC lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.26.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $164.62 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.60.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

