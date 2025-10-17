Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,163,776.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 406,245 shares in the company, valued at $61,680,178.35. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $1,132,963.65.

On Friday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $1,117,940.25.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,156,878.45.

On Monday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $1,155,498.75.

On Friday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $1,156,341.90.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,168,912.50.

On Monday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $1,275,149.40.

On Friday, September 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.26, for a total value of $1,266,717.90.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,265,414.85.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $1,304,583.00.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.2%

TEAM opened at $150.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.88. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $144.32 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Capital One Financial cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.74.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Atlassian by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

