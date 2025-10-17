Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,990 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of NMI worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 281.5% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,664 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NMI by 52.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 465,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,917.60. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

