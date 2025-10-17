Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.6667.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinetik from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th.

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.13 per share, for a total transaction of $195,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,676,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,857,492.87. This trade represents a 0.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 247,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 13.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 96,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 63.9% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 428,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 41.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinetik stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 3.11.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $426.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

