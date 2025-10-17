WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $72.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $33,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,214,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,023,016.02. This trade represents a 22.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 145,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $8,025,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,264.40. This represents a 52.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,561,799 shares of company stock valued at $80,686,085 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.