iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $663.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $657.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $677.20. The stock has a market cap of $693.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

