WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 326 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,203,000 after buying an additional 84,107 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

