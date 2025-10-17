WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.