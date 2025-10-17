S Bank Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 16,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 400,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,706,000 after buying an additional 138,289 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. William Blair raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

