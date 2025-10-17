S Bank Fund Management Ltd Sells 342 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

S Bank Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 46.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX
Equifax Price Performance
EFX opened at $226.86 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $285.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.68.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.14%.
Equifax Profile
Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equifax
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Salesforce’s Long-Awaited Inflection is Here: Rally On!
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab USA Receives Wall Street Validation: Time to Buy?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Archer Buys Rival’s Patent Treasure Trove in Strategic Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.