S Bank Fund Management Ltd Has $237,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

S Bank Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2,033.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Charter Communications by 93.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.71.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $255.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.53 and a 200-day moving average of $336.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $251.80 and a one year high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

