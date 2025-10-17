S Bank Fund Management Ltd Has $424,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

S Bank Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.3%

ODFL opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.69 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

