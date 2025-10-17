WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 14.6% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 417,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Masco by 58.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $68.06 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

