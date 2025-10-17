Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund Sells 294,981 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF $NVDL

Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund decreased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,981 shares during the period. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,715,000.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

NVDL opened at $87.94 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $102.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.