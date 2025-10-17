Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Netflix by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $84,909,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,339.81.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $1,183.59 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $502.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,213.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,174.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

