Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,046 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned 0.33% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

