Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $84,909,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,339.81.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,734.41. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,183.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $502.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,213.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,174.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

