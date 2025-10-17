Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases 14,166 Shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF $CRPT

Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned about 3.41% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRPT stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 million, a P/E ratio of -232.99 and a beta of 2.45. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

