Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $400,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $252.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.31 and its 200 day moving average is $279.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

