First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $267,000 Holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Stock Performance

SBCF opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $32.33.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

