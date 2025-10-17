Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Financial Guidance Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $151,753,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,056,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,208,000 after acquiring an additional 736,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,091,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,290,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,146,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $137.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $141.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.