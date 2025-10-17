Head-To-Head Comparison: CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) & Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CareCloud has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and Movano”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $110.84 million 1.18 $7.85 million ($0.04) -77.50 Movano $1.01 million 5.97 -$23.73 million ($40.69) -0.18

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud 10.08% 23.51% 16.68% Movano -4,302.13% -359.83% -203.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Movano shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CareCloud and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 1 2 1 0 2.00 Movano 1 0 0 0 1.00

CareCloud currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.35%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Movano.

Summary

CareCloud beats Movano on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services. Its technology-enabled business solutions comprise revenue cycle management services, healthcare claims clearinghouse, and medical coding and credentialing services; electronic health records, practice management software and related capabilities, patient experience management solutions, business intelligence and healthcare analytics platforms, and customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions, as well as artificial intelligence, such as CareCloud cirrusAI, AI-powered clinical decision support, AI-powered virtual support assistant, AI-driven appeals, and CareCloud cirrusAI. In addition, the company provides chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine solutions; and professional and consulting services, workforce augmentation and on-demand staffing, and strategic advisory services. Further, it offers medical practice management services to medical practices comprising appropriate facilities, equipment, supplies, support services, nurses, and administrative support staff, as well as management, bill-paying, and financial advisory services. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

