326 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Purchased by Harbor Asset Planning Inc.

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $288.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $296.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.10 and a 200 day moving average of $275.90. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.