Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $262,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC opened at $181.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $201.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.31.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

