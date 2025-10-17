JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 5.3% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%

JEPI opened at $56.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

