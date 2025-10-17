Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,220,259,000 after buying an additional 592,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 105,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 85,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,174,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 60,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $100.95 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

