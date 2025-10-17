Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases Shares of 2,015 iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.5%
iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $288.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.76. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $292.51. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
