Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,226,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,943,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after acquiring an additional 157,839 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after acquiring an additional 409,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,708,000 after acquiring an additional 109,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

