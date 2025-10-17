Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stake in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,807,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,764.75. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $524,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,990.20. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,845,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

