The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,812 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mosaic by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,540,000 after buying an additional 2,368,094 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $54,953,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 13,275.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,022,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,717 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,211,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE MOS opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 29.83%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

