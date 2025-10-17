Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $7.04 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the period. ResMed comprises approximately 0.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 384.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 264.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,675.72. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $2,265,345.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $132,314,967.20. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,743 shares of company stock worth $5,284,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $270.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.46 and a 200-day moving average of $256.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

