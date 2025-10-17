Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,790 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 2.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $20,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $185.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.13. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $187.50. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

