Harbor Asset Planning Inc. Invests $49,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $151.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $166.10.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,537,949 shares of company stock valued at $641,439,964. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

