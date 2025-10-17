Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 388 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,959,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 112.6% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 233,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 0.6%

XCEM stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.