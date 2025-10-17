Harbor Asset Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-On by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,306 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Snap-On in the second quarter worth $434,938,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in Snap-On by 35,967.2% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Snap-On by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-On by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.00.

Snap-On Trading Up 3.2%

Snap-On stock opened at $343.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $289.81 and a one year high of $373.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.41 and its 200 day moving average is $323.83.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.43. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Snap-On’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,332,786.41. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

