Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 13,824 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,188 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,662,000 after purchasing an additional 457,045 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,022,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,698,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,416,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,768 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of EPD stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

