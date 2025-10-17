VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.30 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on VTEX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

VTEX Price Performance

VTEX stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. VTEX has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.59 million, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.33.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. VTEX had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 5.27%. VTEX has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,016,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 86.4% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,671,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 774,484 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 1,301.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 746,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 693,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the second quarter valued at $4,543,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

