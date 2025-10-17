Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP Position Raised by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIHP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $30.85 on Friday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

