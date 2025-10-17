Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,690,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,130,000 after buying an additional 302,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,952,000 after buying an additional 164,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $5,241,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $3,319,816.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,961.84. This represents a 79.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,332 shares of company stock worth $28,824,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.52. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The company had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. B. Riley started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.93.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

