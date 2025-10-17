Values First Advisors Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 69.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 7.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime stock opened at $288.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 2.35. SiTime Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $323.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.09.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. SiTime had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.17.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,957,847.75. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,056 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.50, for a total transaction of $517,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,807,385.50. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,367 shares of company stock worth $9,330,713. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

