Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SAP SE $SAP

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 973 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 585.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $269.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.35. The company has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.28. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.