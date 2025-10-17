Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

