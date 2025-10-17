Analyzing Electronic Sensor Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESNR) & Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Electronic Sensor Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESNR – Get Free Report) and Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electronic Sensor Technologies and Kewaunee Scientific”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Sensor Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kewaunee Scientific $240.47 million 0.51 $11.40 million $4.13 10.29

Analyst Ratings

Kewaunee Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Sensor Technologies.

This is a summary of current ratings for Electronic Sensor Technologies and Kewaunee Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Sensor Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kewaunee Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Electronic Sensor Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electronic Sensor Technologies is more favorable than Kewaunee Scientific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Sensor Technologies and Kewaunee Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Sensor Technologies N/A N/A N/A Kewaunee Scientific 4.68% 25.65% 9.29%

Summary

Kewaunee Scientific beats Electronic Sensor Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Sensor Technologies

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic devices used for vapor analysis. The company offers zNose, an electronic nose designed for various industry applications, which can detect odors and chemical vapors produced by explosives, chemicals, and biological weapons, as well as used for identifying hazardous industrial materials, improvised explosives, and flammable materials. Its product is used in the homeland security, chemical and petrochemical, environmental, life science, and food and beverage industries. The company also provides spare parts, such as columns, saw detectors, and traps; and accessories, including rugged shipping case, battery assemblies, battery chargers, DC/AC inverters, desorbers, heaters, remote samplers, sample injectors, system controllers, user tool kits, and water traps, as well as support and validation services. Electronic Sensor Technology offers its products through online store. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newbury Park, California. Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. is a subsidiary of Halfmoon Bay Capital Limited.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks. The company's laboratory products are used in chemistry, physics, biology, and other general science laboratories in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, chemical, commercial, educational, government, and health care markets; and technical products are used in facilities manufacturing computers and light electronics and by users of computer and networking furniture. It sells its products primarily through dealers, its subidiaries, and a national distributor. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina.

