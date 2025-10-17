Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $130.54 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

