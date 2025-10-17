Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NLR stock opened at $157.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $168.12.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

